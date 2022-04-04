Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Leather Link, Milanese Loop more from $44

Amazon is now discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands that were just updated for the new Series 7 models. Ranging from more sporty and workout-friendly additions to your wearable to some premium stylings and the like, shipping is free across the board. A highlight would have to be the Leather Link 45mm Apple Watch Band for $84.97. Down from $99, this is only the second notable discount to date and the second-best yet. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium bands in Apple’s official stable. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

Other official Apple Watch band deals:

Don’t forget that to close out last week, we saw a discount go live on the official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelet, too. This one is sitting at a $125 discount and the best price in months. But then go and scoop up the $80 price cuts on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models that are sure to pair perfectly with the lead deal and have you ready to log all those upcoming spring workouts.

Apple Watch Leather Link band features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

