Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelet sees rare $125 discount at Amazon

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch Space Black 42mm Link Bracelet for $424.18 shipped. Normally fetching $549, today’s offer delivers quite the rare discount in the first place at $125 off. We’ve only seen it go on sale once before this year and a handful of times overall. Not to be confused with the refreshed version (still more expensive) that ditches some of the darker stylings, this is Apple’s most premium in-house band, its Link Bracelets arrives with a Space Black colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. This model in particular is also compatible with all 42,44, and 45mm Apple Watch models. Head below for more.

If you can live without the first-party seal of approval but still want much of that same look, Nomad’s recent Titanium Apple Watch band is worth a look instead. It delivers a similar overall form-factor to Apple’s official model, but with a much more affordable $249 price tag. We found it to be quite the notable alternative in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If the more premium designs aren’t your thing, maybe the fitness-focused braided Solo Loop style bands we saw go on sale yesterday from $12 will catch your eye. But then go and scoop up the $80 price cuts on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models that are sure to pair perfectly with the lead deal and have you ready to log all those upcoming spring workouts.

Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet features:

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, the Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish.

