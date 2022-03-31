Save $80 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon lows, aluminum models from $349

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular 41mm at $619 shipped. Normally fetching $699, this is a grand total of $80 in savings while matching the all-time low at $30 under our previous mention. You can also score similar savings on other stainless steel styles, too. Centered around the new refreshed casing that comes in a slick steel design, the new Apple Watch Series 7 backs that with a display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before. Paired with an equally elegant band, these higher-end styles pack all of the same exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast charging mode that turns 8 minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Those who prefer more simple stylings for their wearable can currently bring home the standard aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 on sale, too. These will upgrade your fitness routine with much of the same exercise feature set as the lead deal, just without the more premium build. Currently sitting at $50 off via Amazon, these are the second-best prices to date across the lineup and come within $10 of our previous mention. Not to mention, there are a variety of styles available, too.

While our roundup of the best third-party Apple Watch bands is a must-read for some ways to stylize your new wearable, this morning saw a notable discount go live on this braided solo loop style band. Dropping by 20% in several styles, pricing now starts at just $12 and delivers a more affordable way to step up the look of your new Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!