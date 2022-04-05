Score eight rechargeable eneloop pro AA batteries for $29 (2022 low), more from $16

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery 8-pack for $28.92 shipped. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to the lowest price in well over a year as well as the first discount this year at $6 off. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. While there’s no charger in the box, more details on that below, you’re looking at eight AA that can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 charges. Head below for more.

If you’re not picking up the lead package to expand your existing rechargeable battery setup, you’re going to need a charger. Luckily Amazon is rolling the savings over to a compatible eneloop offering at $15.88. It may only be down from the usual $18 going rate, but is a nice companion to the lead deal for completing your switch to a more environmentally-conscious solution.

For a bit more power, this morning saw a rare discount go live on Goal Zero’s new Yeti 1000 Core. Arriving at the Amazon all-time low, this portable power station is now $100 off with a litany of ports to fuel your camping or tailgating setup.

eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery features:

Up to 2550mAh (2450mAh min) AA Ni-MH high-capacity pre-charged rechargeable battery

Recharge up to 500 times. Maintain 85% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use). Batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged. Work in extreme temperatures down to -4 Degree Fahrenheit.

