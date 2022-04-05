Goal Zero’s new Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station sees rare $100 discount (Amazon low)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station for $899.95 shipped. While you would more regularly pay $1,000, today’s offer marks only the second notable discount of the year at $100 off and is matching the all-time low in the process. Ideal for keeping your gear running through tailgates and camping trips or just when the power goes out at home, this portable power station arrives with internal 983Wh capacity battery that’s more than well equipped for juicing up gadgets and appliances alike. There are notably seven different ways to refuel devices, ranging from a pair of full AC outlets to 60W USB-C, a car power port, and standard USB-A outputs. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and then head below for more.

Going with the more affordable Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station lets you bring home a reliable way to fend off power outages without spending quite as much as the lead deal. While not currently on sale, this one sells for $700 at Amazon and delivers a 505Wh battery on top of a similar array of ports as the Yeti 1000 Core above.

Though for other gear to complete your environmentally-conscious efforts this spring, go give our Green Deals guide a look to start the week. That notably includes some rare discounts on Jackery’s higher-end Explorer power stations, which are on sale for the first times in 2022 so far.

Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station features:

This Yeti power station delivers award-winning power when you need it—anywhere. It has dependable, powerful lithium-battery technology, 7 versatile port options, and optimized solar charging. It’s as simple and easy as that. The Yeti 1000 Core features a capable 1200-watt inverter (2400-watt surge) designed to handle everything from power-hungry devices and electronics to small appliances. Power laptops, portable fridges, coffee makers, and more.

