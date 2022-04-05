Grow your own Bonsai Tree with this affordable starter kit at new low of $20

Surreal Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Planters’ Choice Starter Kit for $19.90 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $40, this 50% discount marks a new low price beating the previous low by 10 cents. Featuring seeds of four different species of bonsai trees, this starter kit comes with everything you need to get started. The included book will help you care for and maintain your bonsai trees. This starter kit is the perfect gift for those with a green thumb. Keep reading for more.

Plants grown in pots and containers will have limited access to nutrients. The soil pellets with the kit are fertilized already but those nutrients will get used up eventually. Grab the Bonsai Fertilizer Pellets from Perfect Plants for $10. These pellets release nutrients over a long period of time and this supply can last up to 5 years. With more nutrients, your bonsai trees will grow better and have an overall better look.

Be sure to check out these deals on knives and multi-tools from $4.50. The headline product there is the Gerber Gear Armbar Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multitool for $25. You can also save on the Coleman All Purpose Mini First Aid Kit for $5. This is matching the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in over a year and has 27 items for cleaning and patching wounds. Finally, stop by our roundup of smartphone accessory deals from $12.

Planters’ Choice Bonsai Starter Kit features:

Complete 18 piece Bonsai Growing kit: Everything you need to bring the joy of bonsai into your or a loved one’s life in one beautiful wooden gift box. It’s easy – we take the guesswork out of planting bonsai trees from seeds, guiding you every step of the way. Plant on!

Plant it : 4 packets of premium seeds – Featuring 4 different species: Rocky Mountain Pine, Royal Poinciana, Blue Jacaranda, and Norway Spruce. All of the seeds have been tested for the highest germination rates.

Includes best-selling book ‘BONSAI: 101 ESSENTIAL TIPS’ by bonsai expert Harry Tomlinson (DK Publishing) with 72 full color illustrated pages. Everything you need to know about bonsai care, maintenance, design, and arrangement. With clear explanations of bonsai and what it is, these 101 easy-to-grasp tips have everything you need to get the results you want.

