Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Soundstream True Wireless Earbuds $18, more

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, AUKEY’s official Newegg storefront is offering its Soundstream True Wireless Earbuds for $17.97 shipped. Down from $30 direct, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. These headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 to make connecting to your smartphone, tablet, or computer super simple. They also support up to 25 hours of total playback per charge, with five hours of use per bud and an additional 20 hours with the charging case. On top of that, when they do die, the case itself uses USB-C to charge, making it easy to bring only one or two cables on vacation. Plus, these earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant which means they can withstand sweat or slight rain while working out.
