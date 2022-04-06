Arcade1Up cabinets up to $150 off from $80: Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, Marvel, more

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy 12-in-1 arcade cabinet for $249 shipped. Regularly $315 or more, it sells for $450 with the riser at Best Buy and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This one carries Mortal Kombat 1 through 3 as well as a host of classic Midway arcade titles with a 17-inch color display, “real-feel” controls, coinless operation, and marquee artwork that will take your game room to the next level. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. You’ll also find the more modest Arcade 1Up Mortal Kombat 2 Player Countercade machine marked down to $149.99 shipped on Amazon from the regular $230. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals from $80.

You’ll also find even more Arcade1Up machines on sale below. While many of these are ongoing price drops, some of them are even lower now. The Marvel Digital Pinball Machine, for example, is an additional $150 off our previous mention and the Super PAC-MAN Countercade has now dropped another $5. Check everything out below:

Then go head over to this morning’s Gold Box Tamagotchi sale to score a new virtual pet for your keychain with a discount. Typically $20, some of the reissued classic models are now marked down with deals starting from $13 Prime shipped.

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Legacy 12-in-1 cabinet features:

Evolving from its 1958 beginnings as an amusement game manufacturer, Midway produced some of the hottest arcade games of the ‘80s and ‘90s, that have since been adapted into film, television, and much more. Their monsters-wreaking-havoc title Rampage™ was a giant early hit, and then leaps in live action digitizing technology led to Mortal Kombat™, recognized as one of the most important titles in video game history. With its over the top darkly humorous gameplay and finishing moves, Mortal Kombat™ became an instant franchise with iconic characters and enduring catchphrases.

