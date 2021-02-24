After showing a collection of new ways to bring some old school action to your game room back at CES, today Arcade1Up is expanding its new lineup of Legacy cabinets with an upcoming 12-in-1 machine. Featuring Mortal Kombat alongside 11 other Midway titles, the latest Arcade1Up release delivers all of the retro gaming action you’d expect complete with a pair of full-sized controls and more. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Cabinet and details on locking in your pre-order.

Arcade1Up debuts Mortal Kombat Legacy Cabinet

Hot on the heels of the new Mortal Kombat movie trailer dropping last week, we’re now getting a look at the latest addition to the Arcade1Up Legacy Cabinet lineup, and a quite timely one at that. Packed with three iterations of the iconic fighting game, the new release offers a novel way to bring Mortal Kombat into your game room.

Much like you’ll find with the other Arcade1Up Legacy cabinets, the new Midway edition delivers a 17-inch color LCD display alongside a refreshed design complete with a riser and plenty of retro-inspired graphics. In this case, you’ll find the entire cabinet decked out in Mortal Kombat imagery.

Alongside the titular Mortal Kombat, this Arcade1Up Legacy Cabinet arrives with 11 other retro titles to dive into. That includes popular sequels of the fighting game, including Mortal Kombat II and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, as well as some other classics. Highlights like Joust, Defender, Rampage, and Gauntlet might not be as well-known, but will surely up the dosage on the old school arcade vibes here.

And because we’re talking about a fighting game cabinet, Arcade1Up has included a pair of full-sized arcade controls this time around. So you’ll be able to challenge your friends to head-to-head matches as you battle your way through all three of the iconic titles, not to mention all of the other old school releases.

Just like other cabinets in the Arcade1Up Legacy collection, the new Mortal Kombat and Midway edition enters with a $399.99 price tag. Pre-orders should be going live shortly at Best Buy and GameStop, with a shipping date set for next month on March 19, as of now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

In true Arcade1Up fashion, there’s plenty to like this time around from its new Mortal Kombat Legacy cabinet. The company honestly could have just stopped with including the three fighting games here, and I am sure it would have been just as big of a fit, but having a total of 12 titles to enjoy will surely be appreciated by retro gaming fans. Even if you haven’t played Joust or Defender before, let alone even heard of them, the expansive lineup of games here makes this an eye-catching buy for Midway fans.

