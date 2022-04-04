Originally $270 WD_BLACK 2TB portable gaming SSD up to $90 off at $180 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $290 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it is more usually in the $260 range at Amazon where it dropped to $230 over the last few months and is now at a new all-time low. This NVMe SSD is purpose built for console and PC gamers to stow their expanded game libraries, offering 900MB/s transfer speeds and, in this case, 2TB of storage. While it’s really just for cold storage on current-generation consoles, it is a notable way, for example, to unload your PS4 titles off your PS5’s internal storage and free up some space inside of a rugged, almost industrial-looking package that will work nicely in the game room and on-the-go. Get a closer look and additional details on the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drives in our hands-on video review right here and head below for more.

While not quite as fast, nor built specifically for gamers, you could use this Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD to store your expanded library for a rainy day. It comes in at slightly less on Amazon with its now $170 price tag.

Nintendo Switch gamers, however, might want to take a closer look at the deal we spotted on Samsung’s latest 256GB PRO Plus microSD card today. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, you can expand your mobile-ready Nintendo console’s capabilities quite a bit for $35 shipped right now. Head over to our deal coverage for all of the details while the price is right. Then swing by today’s games roundup for all of the best console titles on sale right now including Amazon’s buy two get one FREE event.

WD_BLACK 2TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive features:

Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Stylistically designed to sit alongside your console

Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to help minimize long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

