Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Portable SSD with rubber sleeve matching Amazon low at $228

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on Kingston solid-state drives and flash memory. One standout is the Kingston XS2000 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SSD at $227.99 shipped. Regularly $285 and more recently on the $255 range, this is up to $57 off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. Comparable in speed and specs to the $295 SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO we reviewed previously (the 4TB model is still down at the Amazon all-time low), it can transfer data at up to 2,000MB/s via compatible gear. Along with USB-C connectivity, it supports the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds in a pocket-sized water- and dust-resistant form-factor with a shockproof rubber sleeve included. According to Kingston, it can transfer 8GB of files in “six seconds.” More deals and details below. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Amazon Kingston storage sale right here. Alongside an internal SATA3 SSD deal, you’ll also find the Kingston DataTraveler Max 512GB USB-C Flash Drive within cents of the all-time low. This ultra-portable option can reach speeds up to 1,000MB/s and can slide right onto your keychain. 

For more internal SSD deals, check out these offers on PNY’s 5,600MB/s XLR8 500GB M.2 Gen4 models from $70 as well as a new all-time low on CORSAIR’s latest MP600 PRO LPX 1TB, and this ongoing price drop on the heatsink-equipped WD_BLACK SN850 Gen4 offerings. Just be sure to also hit up this sale on the keyring-ready PNY 512GB USB-C Flash Drive while it’s at the best price we have tracked on Amazon. 

Kingston XS2000 2TB Portable SSD features:

  • Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s
  • Capacities up to 2TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.
  • Pocket-sized Portability
  • Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

