Greenworks Gold Box: Blower kit new low, $100 off mowers, string trimmers, more up to 33% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 33% off various Greenworks electric yard tools to prep your outdoor space for spring and summer. One standout is the Greenworks 48V Brushless Cordless Axial Blower with a pair of batteries for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is $60 or 30% off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal in the fall and a solid option for removing debris and grass clippings on the walk way and driveway all summer, it features a 140 MPH air speed and 360 degree rotating head with an integrated LED. It also ships with a pair of 4.0Ah USB batteries and a dual port rapid charger alongside an extended 3-year tool warranty. Head below for more Gold Box Greenworks deals.

Greenworks electric lawn tool Gold Box:

Then go swing by our Green deals hub for more electric yard tool deals for your outdoor kit. Be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Greenworkls electric ride-on mower and check out this deal on CRAFTSMAN’s V20 14-foot cordless electric pole saw at the 2022 low.

Greenworks 48V Brushless Cordless Axial Blower features:

Two Greenworks 24 VOLT batteries combine for 48 VOLTS of exceptional, better than gas power without leaving the 24 VOLT battery platform and Greenworks 24V (AC / DC) LED light can be powered with an extension cord or with a 24V battery. Perfect for worksites and camping

Greenworks 2 x 24V (48V) cordless axial blower provides powerful clearing performance featuring 585 CFM air flow and 140 MPH air speed and 360 degree rotating head allows for full light in any space. Provides 2000 lumens of light output

Integrated LED will never need to be replaced. Push button ON / OFF switch and Brushless motor provides gas-lke power, greater efficiency and lower noise level

