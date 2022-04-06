iBUYPOWER’s gaming desktop with GTX 1050 Ti is perfect for beginner PC gamers at $150 off

Amazon is offering the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming Desktop with i5/16GB/480GB SSD/1TB HDD/GTX 1050 Ti for $799.99 shipped. Down $150 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen for this system at Amazon. While this system isn’t designed to game at ultra settings or high resolutions, the GTX 1050 Ti graphics card will be a fantastic starting point if you’ve never owned a gaming PC before. It’ll easily handle most titles at 1080p with medium settings, and when the time comes, you can easily upgrade to a more powerful graphics card. It also features the 11th Generation i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and both a 480GB SSD and 1TB HDD for plenty of storage space. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind waiting a bit, then GIGABYTE’s RTX 3050 laptop is a fantastic alternative at $100 less than today’s lead deal. You’ll find that it likely offers a bit more gaming power than the GTX 1050 Ti above in DLSS/DLAA titles, but the biggest drawback is that there’s no upgrade path for the future. Essentially, the desktop above can be upgraded down the road and this laptop? Well, it’s stuck with the RTX 3050 forever.

Don’t forget that GIGABYTE’s premium 34-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor is on sale for $300 right now. That’s a full $130 off its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The systems above might not be able to run 1440p UltraWide at 144Hz right away, but it’s better to have too much monitor than not enough, making it a great investment.

iBUYPOWER Gaming PC features:

System: iBUYPOWER Slate5MR 241i Intel i5 11400F 3.7 GHz | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 480 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD | OEM Fan Cooling | Genuine Windows 11 Home 64-bit

Connectivity: 4 x USB 3.0 | 2 x USB 2.0 | 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 | HD Audio Jacks: Line in / Front Speaker / Microphone

Special Add-Ons: 802.11AC Wi-Fi Included | Free iBuyPower Gaming Keyboard & RGB Gaming Mouse | No Bloatware | Warranty: 1 Year Parts & Labor + Free Lifetime US Tech Support | Assembled in the U.S.A

