Clear pollen and pollutants from the air this spring with Medify air purifiers from $75.50

Amazon is offering deals on a lineup of Medify Air Purifiers from $75.50. The purifiers part of this sale range from those for small spaces to 2,000+ square feet of coverage. The Medify MA-14 Air Purifier can be had for $75.65 shipped. Dropping from $90, this 16% discount is the second-lowest price of the year we’ve seen and the lowest it has been since mid-January. Using a 3-layer HEPA filter, the MA-14 will pull allergins and airborne pollutants from the air. This purifier can process 200-square feet every 30 minutes, making it perfect for apartments, dorms, or classrooms. The filters are expected to last for 3 months when running 24/7. Keep reading for more Medify purifier deals.

More Medify air purifier deals:

Medify MA-14 Air Purifier features:

Cleans small spaces up to 400 sq ft in one hour, 200 sq ft in 30 minutes (CADR 120). Ideal for homes, apartments, bedrooms, living rooms, offices, schools, universities, classrooms, hospitals, restaurants, and other businesses.

Choose from 3 fan speeds, with the lowest setting operating virtually silent. Runs at 110 Volts at a maximum noise level of 55 dB. For the most discreet operation, enable sleep mode to completely dim the unit’s panel lights.

CARB, ETL, and Energy Star certified. Backed by a USA registered Lifetime Warranty when genuine Medify replacement filters are used. The replacement filter (B07TMMCRGL) lasts 2,500 hours or about 3-4 months.

