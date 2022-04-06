Clean your pool automatically with the AIPER robot at its new low of $165 (Save 39%)

Woot is currently offering the AIPER Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner for $164.99 until April 9 or until it sells out. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Normally listed around $270 on Amazon, this 39% discount marks a new low price we’ve tracked for this pool cleaner, beating our previous mention by $2. This robot pool cleaner is ideal for flat floor pools up to 538-square feet in size and should do so in about 50 minutes. Two motors provide vacuum suction while two bottom brushes collect debris. When its battery runs low, the robot will move to the pool wall to make retrieval easy. Keep reading for more.

This robotic pool cleaner recharges by being plugged into the wall and does so in about 3-4 hours. Of course, you should always wait for the unit to dry before charging. If your pool isn’t large enough to warrant a robotic cleaner or you want to save some cash, you can grab the FibroPool Pool Maintenance Kit for $39. This kit comes with a telescoping pole with multiple attachments. There is a brush, leaf rake, and vacuum head. It should be noted that this kit is designed for above-ground pools. You can check out this Deep Skimmer Net with Telescopic Pole for $18 as well.

Be sure to check out these Gold Box deals on various Greenworks Electric Yard Equipment ranging from $80. These deals will only last for April 6 so be sure to take advantage of them before they’re gone. You can also save on the CRAFTSMAN V20 14-foot Cordless Pole Saw for $129. Coming with a 4Ah battery, you will be able to trim those high tree branches with ease. Speaking of tree trimming, you can grow your own Bonsai Tree with this starter kit for $20.

AIPER Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner features:

No hose, no cultter cord, don’t rely on your pool filter, this cordless automatic pool cleaner quickly cleans your 538sq/ft pool in around 50 minutes, no worrying about cord entanglement, cord damage, make the cleaning process smoother than other pool cleaner.

This robotic pool cleaner’s designed to work safely as it’s built-in IPX8 waterproof Lithium battery. Simply plug it into any 110v outlet to recharge for the next cleaning. Takes only 3-4 hours for fully charged while others takes about 8 hours.

Weights only 6.6Lbs, you don’t need to do manual labor, just drop it in, let it go and lift it out. Also the filter tray is easy to clean, simply remove the cover, rinse the filter, and use a water hose to clean it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!