Tribit’s XSound LED Bluetooth Speaker hits new low at $58 (42% off), more from $21.50

The official Tribit Amazon storefront is now offering its XSound Mega Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $57.99 shipped after you clip the on-page. Hitting Amazon for the first time a few months ago at $110 before dropping to the $100 range, this is at least 42% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on this model, and the best we can find. Tribit has quickly been slotted among our favorite Bluetooth speaker makers after we dubbed its StormBox Pro the summer’s most value-packed speaker in 2021. Alongside the XSound’s “crisp treble, defined mids, and clear highs,” it delivers 30W titanium drivers, a music-synced multicolor light show, and up to 20 hours of wireless playback. It also ships with the black removable carrying strap so you can easily throw it over your shoulder wherever your adventures might take you this spring and summer. Head below for more Tribit speaker deals from $21.50.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of Tribit’s StormBox Pro model. Then go check out this ongoing price drop on the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 waterproof speaker. Now down 24% to $60 shipped at Amazon, it delivers 12-hour battery, an IPX7 waterproof build, and reactive mulitcolored lighting as well.

Tribit XSound Mega Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Extra Loud Sound with Deep Bass: Your ears will be happy when they hear loud astonishing sound, which provides crisp treble, defined mids, and clear highs, all thanks to the 30W full-range titanium drivers. Tribit’s exclusive Xbass boosts bass frequencies by 2-3dB at the same power playback.

Music-Synced LED Lights Show: The multi-color LEDs sync with the rhythm of music providing an immersive, dazzling light show, enriching both auditory and visual experience to the max. Fill your party with exceptionally clear sounds and 3 stunning lights effects in minutes. Keeps the party going and all your guests entertained with this fantastic speaker.

