Capture camera footage with Elgato’s Cam Link 4K down at $97.50 via Amazon (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Cam Link 4K for $97.77 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $130 and currently marked down to $113 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to 25% off the going rate, within cents of the lowest price we have tracked in 2022 outside of a brief one-day offer at $94. It is still listed at $130 via B&H for comparison’s sake. Elgato’s handy little dongle allows gamers or anyone for that matter to capture 1080p60 or 4K footage at 30FPS directly to a Mac or PC. Its compatibility with higher-end DSLR/action cam content and more via “ultra-low-latency technology” with USB and HDMI connectivity is great for simple Twitch game streaming and capturing your content. More details below.

You’ll want to make sure you have some kind of mini HDMI cable on hand to make use of the Elgato Cam Link 4K. If you don’t or need just need some extras, the Amazon Basics High-Speed Mini-HDMI cables start at under $13 Prime shipped right now and you can take a closer look at those right here.

Then go dive in to Elgato’s new HD60 X capture card. Just released earlier this week, it records 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30 alongside the brand’s “cutting-edge” variable refresh rate as well as compatibility with the latest consoles and graphics cards. Hit up our launch coverage for a complete break down of the Elgato offering and how to score one for yourself.

Elgato Cam Link 4K features:

Easily connect your DSLR, camcorder, or action cam to your PC or Mac

Go live on any platform in no time thanks to ultra-low-latency technology

Broadcast in stunning quality up to 1080P60 or 4K at 30 FPS

Shoot and produce within your favorite tools; Real-Time Feedback

