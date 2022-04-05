Elgato’s new HD60 X capture card records 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30 with VRR passthrough

Today, Elgato introduced the next-generation HD60 X capture card, designed to help you take your streaming setup to the next level. The HD60 X is designed for using with the latest consoles in mind, as it can stream and record 1080p60 HDR10 footage while passing through up to 1440p120, 1080p240, or even 4K60 HDR10. What else can the Elgato HD60 X HDMI capture card do? Let’s take a closer look.

Elagto’s HX60 X removes limits on pass-through when recording or streaming

The HD60 X isn’t really revolutionary, but it offers a nice spec bump when it comes to streaming your console or desktop games. It has the ability to pass through up to 4K 60 at HDR10, and for those with more powerful systems, it can even pass through 1080p240 or 1440p120 without lag, stuttering, or screen tearing. This also works with the brand’s “cutting-edge” variable refresh rate passthrough technology which ensures that it works with the latest consoles and graphics cards without issue.

You’ll be able to use Elgato’s powerful 4K Capture Utility to record “without limitations.” It’s ready to record everything, including gameplay, cutscenes, soundtrack, and chat at either 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30 with 48kHz audio. That’s right, you actually aren’t capped at recording 1080p video content with the HD60X, as it can even record 4K30 content, making it even more versatile.

To take a deeper dive into the 4K Capture Utility, it’ll allow you to cache “several hours” of gameplay if it’s not recording. Live Commentary mode also lets you save your voice as a separate track to adjust audio levels on the fly too. Plus, there’s a “Stream Link” mode that outputs the HD60 X’s native feed to 4K Capture Utility and something like OBS as well, so you can record in two places at once, should your computer be powerful enough.

The Elgato HD60 X is available now for $199.99 direct from the manufacturer, and we expect it to hit retailers like Amazon soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad that Elgato is releasing a capture card that’s ready for next-generation gaming with both variable refresh rate and high dynamic range. Plus, since it can be used to record both 1080p60 or 4K30, that makes it even more versatile. If you weren’t aware, most consoles don’t actually game at 4K60 or higher, and often times are much lower than that when it comes to frame rates in-game. So, 4K30 capture is perfect for story-based games on your favorite console, while 1080p60 is great for action-packed shooters or other titles.

