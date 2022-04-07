DJI FPV Drone bundle with goggles returns to all-time low at $300 off for spring

Joining all of the other ongoing spring DJI discounts still up for the taking, Adorama currently offers all-new DJI FPV Drone Combo for $999 shipped. Also available at Amazon. Taking $300 off the usual $1,299 price tag, this one is matching the all-time low while delivering the best price in nearly 2 months. As one of the latest additions to the DJI stable, the FPV Drone delivers a more unique take that focuses more on getting action shots instead of your typical aerial photography. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A notable addition to your new drone setup would be the DJI FPV Intelligent Flight Battery, which is sitting at $159 via Amazon right now. Designed for the featured FPV drone, this will deliver an additional 20 minutes of usage for each of your aerial photography sessions, all with the official DJI seal of approval. Grabbing an extra battery is a must-have for maximizing your FPV drone usage, and our coverage over at DroneDJ dives in for a closer look on the topic.

Don’t forget that DJI’s all-new Mavic 3 quadcopter is also on sale for the very first time to go alongside today’s lead deal. It trades in some of the more unique FPV features offered above but brings with it a more capable camera array, ability to transmit 1080p feeds, and more at $150 off. Then go check out the ongoing discounts on DJI’s new Action 2 camera starting at $339.

DJI FPV Drone Combo features:

Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to go into the beyond.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!