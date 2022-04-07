Garmin’s new Instinct S2 Solar drops to $386.50 with indefinite battery life in tow (Reg. $450)

Amazon is now offering the all-new Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch for $386.61 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $450, this is only the second notable discount to date at $64 off while coming within $15 of the all-time low. Garmin’s latest smartwatch arrives after just launching at the end of February. Living up to its name, the Instinct 2S Solar arrives with a design that is powered by the sun so that you can skip docking on the charger at home just by getting a few hours of sunlight each day. You’re still looking at all of the other usual fitness tracker features like a 100-meter waterproof rating and overall rugged build with compass, GPS and a barometric altimeter. Not to mention, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Pulse Ox stats, respiration, and more.

Detailed in our launch coverage from last month too, the standard Garmin Instinct 2S is a more affordable way to take advantage of the brand’s latest fitness tracker. Sporting a near-identical feature set to the lead deal aside from missing out on the solar design, the more affordable $341 price tag even undercuts the lead deal with the savings attached. Though there is something to be said for spending just $45 more to get the sun-powered design.

As far as less rugged solutions go, the Fitbit Luxe is certainly worth a look now that it has returned to the Amazon low at 33% off. Dropping in price following a rare discount, this one packs an AMOLED display with 5-day battery life and a myriad of other fitness stats at $100.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch features:

Whatever you do, own it with Instinct® 2S Solar. This rugged GPS smartwatch is tough enough to keep up with you, unique enough to fit your style and small enough to fit your wrist. Plus, solar charging gives you unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode (assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions) so you can take on life’s unlimited possibilities.

