Monitor local weather conditions with the AcuRite Notos Pro weather station at $75

Woot is currently offering the AcuRite Notos Pro Color Weather Station for $74.99 Primed shipped until April 18 or it sells out. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Normally going for $130, this 42% discount matches a 1-day Woot deal from February we tracked. This same weather station goes for $120 on Amazon right now. This 3-in-1 weather station monitors the temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, and winds speed. The full-color base station provides all the measured information in an easy-to-understand layout. The base station records the indoor temperature and humidity as well. This setup will monitor and display historical data to keep you informed too. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t care for wind speeds, you can grab the AcuRite Color Weather Station for $56. This station is about as basic as they get. A small outdoor sensor monitors temperature and humidity and then transmits that data to the station for logging. Compared to the lead weather station, the mounting is much simpler since it can be hung from a tree. Like the station above, this one can provide a future forecast alongside barometric pressure readings.

Right now you can save on Reese’s and Hershey Easter candy starting at $9.50. Now is the time to stock up on treats for Easter baskets or just to snack on. Today only, you can save up to 31% off a lineup of WORX electric yard tools. The lead product there is the 40V Power Share Cordless Lawn Mower for $173. The official 23andMe Amazon storefront is offering its Health + Ancestry DNA Test Service for $99 when you clip the on-page coupon. This matches the 2022 low price we’ve tracked.

AcuRite Notos Pro Color Weather Station features:

High-precision 3-in-1 wireless weather sensor accurately measures the temperature, humidity and wind speed

History chart displays temperature, wind speed and barometric pressure trends over last 12 hours

Illuminated color display with adjustable dimmer; electric-powered with optional battery backup

Plan your day with confidence with this AcuRite Notos home weather station. Using pinpoint accuracy, this weather station uses patented self-calibrating technology to provide a hyperlocal forecast 12 hours from your current conditions.

