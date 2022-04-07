WORX electric yard and DIY tools up to 31% off: 40V cordless lawn mower, more from $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 31% off a series of WORX electric yard tools, mowers, and DIY gear. One standout is the WORX WG779 40V Power Share Cordless Lawn Mower for $173.16 shipped. Regularly between $255 and $267 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked since last November with at least 31% in savings. With a pair of 4.0mAh batteries and a dual port charger included, this is a great way to upgrade your mowing setup to a purely wireless and electric solution. This mower also features a 2-in-1 design that “lets you bag it up or mulch your grass back into the ground.” And the WORX Power Share system is compatible with the rest of the brand’s 20V and 40V tools, outdoor power, and lifestyle products. More details and WORX deals below. 

You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box WORX sale right here. The deals start from $45 and include additional mower options as well as gear to groom your outdoor space, blower and string trimmer combos, and even some electric tools for your DIY kit. Everything is organized on this landing page. 

Head over to our Green deals hub for more environmentally-friendly yard tools and gear. Alongside this deal on Goal Zero’s new Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station, you’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the new Greenworks Ultra Pro 60V electric riding mower if you have a large enough lawn to warrant grabbing one. 

WORX WG779 40V Cordless Lawn Mower features:

  • [6 HEIGHT ADJUSTMENTS] A single lever lets you set the height you want to cut your lawn, depending on the season, or just your preference
  • [INTELLICUT] feature provides torque on demand for tougher conditions
  • [SAME BATTERY, EXPANDABLE POWER] Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products
  • [MULCH OR BAG] This 2-in-1 mower lets you bag it up, or mulch your grass back into the ground, it’s up to you
  • [BATTERY METER] The on-board battery charge indicator lets you know exactly how much juice you have left before you need to head back to the garage

