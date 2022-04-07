SKIL’s 40V 20-inch cordless electric mower falls to lowest price of the year at $299

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 40V 20-inch Electric Mower for $299 shipped. This $50 discount from its normal going rate marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022 for this mower. Designed to help you kick gas out of your yard care routine, this mower includes a 5Ah battery as well as the Auto PWR JUMP charger to ensure that it’s always topped off and ready to go. It can go from 0 to 30% charge in just 30 minutes as well, which is perfect if you only need a little more juice to finish the lawn. It also includes a bagging kit and leverages a digital brushless motor that delivers “efficient, high-performance power without the hassle of gas.” Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the 20-inch CRAFTSMAN corded electric mower for $201.50 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not cordless like today’s lead deal, but it’s nearly $100 less, making it a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. It does, however, have a similar 20-inch cutting width and can even be used to bag should you need that function too.

Don’t forget that right now we’re tracking a number of WORX electric yard and DIY tools that are on sale up to 31% off. Ranging from the brand’s 40V cordless electric mower to drills, blowers, and more from $45, there’s quite a few ways to save here. So, be sure to check it out before the prices go back up at midnight.

PUSH LAWN MOWER KIT – Includes one 5.0Ah Battery and one Auto PWR JUMP Charger to keep you powered up.

BEST BAGGING IN ITS CLASS (compared to 40v competitive models)

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE – The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power without the hassle of gas.

LONGER RUN TIME & BATTERY LIFE – Industry leading PWR CORE 40 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

30-MINUTE CHARGING – Auto PWR JUMP charges the battery from 0-30% in just 30 minutes (based on a 5. 0Ah battery).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!