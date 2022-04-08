Brydge Pro+ Aluminum 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard with trackpad hits $99 (Save 34%)

Amazon is now offering the Brydge 11.0 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard for $98.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 34% in savings while beating our previous mention from December by $1. This is also the first notable drop of the year, as well. Designed around the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or even the recently-refreshed iPad Air, this wireless keyboard from Brydge will elevate the typing experience. Alongside being machined out of aluminum, there’s a built-in trackpad, backlit keys, and 12-month battery life. Plus, Brydge more recently rolled out new multi-touch features to enhance the experience. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $37 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and ditches the aluminum build, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen. Plus, it comes in multiple styles, as well.

Fittingly to pair with the Brydge discount, you can still save on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro as we head into the weekend. Now up to $199 off at Amazon, you can score the best prices of the year on a variety of configurations.

Brydge 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard features:

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

