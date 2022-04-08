Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds Pro with 28-hr. battery life return to 2022 low at $130 ($70 off)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in white for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is matching our previous Gold Box mention, $20 under the deal price before that, and the best we can find. For comparison, they are currently on sale for $170 over at Best Buy. Alongside quick pairing to your Galaxy handset, the pro Samsung earbuds feature up to 28 hours of battery life with the included wireless charging case as well as active noise cancellation with voice detection and the ability to “let in the sounds that matter most with 4 ambient levels.” Add in the IPX7 water-resistance and you’re looking at a notable pair of both workout and everyday wireless earbuds. We were big fans of them in our hands-on review as well. More details below.

Today’s offer on the flagship set is also matching the price drop you’ll find on the Galaxy Buds 2 right now. But for something even more affordable, check out the Anker Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones at $70 shipped as well as our review of the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro. Anker makes some of the best budget-friendly wireless earbuds on the market. The Liberty series lineup hits right in the sweet spot for most folks with a feature-rich design that won’t cost nearly as much as some of the big-time brands.

For another look at the latest and greatest, dive into our hands-on impressions of the Sony LinkBuds. Featuring unique hardware audio transparency that outclasses AirPods Pro, you can get a full break down at what to expect from Sony’s latest in-ear wireless solution right here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro combines crytal-clear sound with unprecedented control, making it effortless to elevate everyday moments. Use intelligent Active Noise Cancellation to escape into your music at a moment’s notice, even in a noisy crowd. Close the distance with crystal-clear calls, so it always feels like you’re in the same room. And water won’t ruin your workout since the resistant Galaxy Buds Pro keeps the beat going even with a little rain. Pair your Galaxy Buds Pro with a Galaxy S21 and find even more ways to make ordinary extraordinary.

