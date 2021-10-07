Review: Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro arrives with personalized ANC in four fresh colors

Today, Anker is expanding its lineup of popular Soundcore releases with a new pair of its flagship earbuds. Arriving with personalized active noise cancellation, the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro delivers up to 32 hours of battery life and four fresh, new colorways. Head below for all of the details and a hands-on look at the new releases.

Anker debuts new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

After debuting a few pairs of more mid-range earbuds throughout the summer, Anker is now back today with the launch of its latest flagship listening experience. Delivering plenty of notable improvements over its predecessors, I’ve been testing the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro to see how the new debuts stack up in the crowded earbuds market.

Everything starts off with a refreshed design that’s 30% smaller than the Liberty 2 Pro that came before. There’s still the same overall stemless design that departs with what AirPods owners are likely used to, though with just a smaller build that’s quite comfortable to wear. Also, tere’s an IPX4 water-resistant rating that should allow them to keep up with workouts and the like.

There’s also my favorite aspect of the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, which is that you’ll be able to choose between four different styles right out of the gate. At launch today, you’ll find Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray, and Dusk Purple colorways.

The form-factor this time around on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro isn’t the only thing being refreshed, as Anker is also carrying over those adjustments to the feature set. The latest iteration of active noise cancellation technology is at the center of the experience, which is being powered this time around by a pair of 10.6mm dynamic drivers.

Though Anker takes things one step further than just trying to help you block out distracting audio by incorporating its auto-adapting HearID technology. Pairing with the Soundcore app that I’ve already written about in the past, you’ll be able to run a test for making sure the earbuds are getting a good seal and sounding their best. There’s also three transparency modes to round out the package.

On the battery life front, Anker touts that you can enjoy around eight hours of playback before needing to drop the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro back in the charging case. I’ve found that’s more or less accurate with ANC turned off, though using the sound isolation has consistently had audio lasting closer to five hours. The bundled charging case can extend that up to 32 hours, and even more notable is the Fast Charge tech that turns 15 minutes into three hours of playtime.

Now available for purchase

Fitting for the flagship status of the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, Anker’s latest will normally run you $169.99, though right now you can lock-in a launch sale price of $149.99. All four colorways are now available from Amazon.

9to5Toys’ take:

Last week I had the pleasure of checking out the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro at the debut event ahead of trying out the earbuds for myself over the past several days. Given that my last real experience of daily driving a pair of Anker buds was with the Liberty Air 2 Pro at the beginning of the year, I was excited to get to see what the latest flagship had in store.

And after getting to put them to the test, I am all-around pleasantly surprised with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro. They’re not the perfect earbuds in every sense, but bring a lot to the table. For starters, the redesign is much more comfortable than these kinds of buds normally are and have some silicone built into the form-factor to help stay in your ears.

Sound quality is also pretty solid. Some may lament at how much bass these can put out, but being able to customize the audio profile in the companion app means that you can really hone the listening experience to your liking. These certainly aren’t going to be the best sounding pair of true wireless earbuds on the market, but I think at the price point there’s a lot to like here.

Active noise cancellation, on the other hand, pretty much meets the expectations I’ve had in the past. It can’t quite stack up to the likes of AirPods Pro, but that isn’t to say these don’t keep distracting audio out. To that end, the adaptive audio features are actually really neat. It wasn’t something I immediately noticed, but going back to a pair of earbuds that lacks the tech makes it evident that the feature will play a big role for those who find themselves in work environments that aren’t just a quiet home office.

All in all, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro shines as a pair of platform-agnostic earbuds that brings all of their strengths to any device in your everyday carry. I absolutely love the different color options that are available and find the price tag to be a pretty solid value. These certainly get a seal of approval from me at retail, though any price cuts will make the Liberty 3 Pro a steal.

