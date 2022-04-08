Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 with 512GB storage and Thunderbolt 4 falls to new low at $400 off

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i5/8GB/512GB for $999.99 shipped. This is a $400 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll find that the Surface Pro 8 is perfect for working on-the-go this spring and summer. It features one of Intel’s newer i5 processors based on the Evo platform, which is made to deliver great performance, graphics, and battery life on thin and light computers. That allows Microsoft to pull out up to 16 hours on a single charge. It also supports the Surface Slim Pen 2 as well as the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for a full tablet and laptop experience all in one. Check out our announcement coverage for even more detail and then head below for more.

The Surface Pro 8 is made more for productivity than gaming, though it could likely handle some lighter titles. However, if you want to game on-the-go, then it’s really not the best option on the market. Instead, we’d recommend picking up the ASUS TUF Dash 15 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop that’s available on Amazon for $950. That’s a $50 savings and you’re netting an i5 processor, user-upgradable RAM, an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and a 144Hz display.

If you’re wanting to use the Surface Pro 8 as a full-on desktop when you arrive home, then consider picking up the WD_BLACK D50 Thunderbolt 3 dock while it’s on sale for $80 off. Coming in at $600, you’ll not only score a feature-packed dock, but also a built-in 2TB SSD for you to store data on that’s only accessed at home, since it won’t be available on-the-go. This is great when paired with a laptop that only has 512GB of storage as it lets you keep things like video files, documents, or even backups safe while your internal system stays free for on-the-go necessities.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand and detachable Keyboard* with built-in Slim Pen storage and charging.** Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

