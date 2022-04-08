WD_BLACK 2TB D50 Thunderbolt 3 SSD Game Dock with custom RGB lighting now $80 off

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB D50 Game Dock NVMe Solid-State Drive with Thunderbolt 3 at $599.99 shipped. Regularly $690 and usually fetching closer to $680 at Amazon, this is at least $80 off the going rate, matching the current B&H price, and the lowest we can find. Only twice have we seen it go for less at Amazon with today’s offer matching the all-time otherwise and the lowest price since the holidays last year. If you’re looking for a serious gaming dock to store your titles and more, the Thunderbolt 3 WD_BLACK 2TB D50 is it. It supports 87W passthrough charging, up to 3,000MB/s speeds with the NVMe SSD, and a host of I/O: two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s ports, three USB-A 10Gb/s ports, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. On top of all that, it also sports customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects programmable via the WD_BLACK Dashboard. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a nice portable option to keep your extra titles on and be able to take them with you anywhere, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD at $133 on Amazon is a great option. You won’t receive all of the bells and whistles or the kind of I/O the D50 Gaming Dock ships with, but it is a reliable option for storing your library as well as being one of the best EDC solid-state drives on the market.

We are also still tracking a great deal on the WD_BLACK 2TB portable gaming SSD at $180 (Amazon low) right now. But if it’s the internal storage you’re after, CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs are also now back to Amazon all-time lows starting from $160 right here.

WD_BLACK 2TB D50 Game Dock Thunderbolt 3 SSD features:

Advanced connectivity with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable for streamlined docking: 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-C 10Gb/s ports, 3x USB-A 10Gb/s ports, Audio In/Out, and Gigabit Ethernet

Up to 87 watts of pass-through charging for your Thunderbolt 3 compatible laptop via included cable to always stay in the game

Ultra-fast NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 3000/2500MB/s (based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second.

