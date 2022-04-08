Urbanears intros new wireless earbuds made of 97% recycled materials with 30-hour battery life

Today we are taking a look at the new Urbanears sustainable wireless earbuds – winner of “the Red Dot Best of the Best award for 2022.” As part of the audio brand’s focus on becoming climate neutral and just ahead of Earth day 2022, Urbanears is launching its new Boo and Boo Tip in-ear wireless buds hoping to “inspire the audio electronics industry to move towards a better sounding future and place development and sustainability at its core.” Head below for a closer look.

New Urbanears sustainable wireless earbuds

The new Urbanears sustainable wireless earbuds are made of up to 97% recycled plastics including “bottles, air conditioner units, and other junk.” Alongside optimized charging features that look to extend the life of the product with a limited full charge capacity of 90%, the new Boo earbuds ship with a wireless charging case that delivers a total of 30 hours of battery life to the new sustainable wireless earbuds system.

An IPX4 rating on the buds and an IPX3 rating on the case deliver a splash-resistant treatment alongside built-in dual noise filtering microphones for clear calls in noisy spaces (which also works when just using one of the earbuds).

Urbanears Boo is characterized by a clean and minimalistic design with a wide range of technicalimprovements. To ensure a comfortable listening experience, tailored to preference, the newheadphones will be offered in two different models-Urbanears Boo made from 97% recycledplastics and Urbanears Boo Tip from 91%. Both models come in three colors—Charcoal Black ,Almost Green and Slightly Blue.

Available in two flavors and three colorways each, the Boo and Boo Tip models are essentially the same outside of the inclusion of ear tips on the latter. They sell for $79.99 shipped directly from Urbanears and are scheduled to begin shipping come April 12, 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there’s nothing overly special at play with the Urbanears sustainable wireless earbuds, just another set of solid wireless in-ears with respectable battery life, wireless charging, attractive colorways, and a price tag I wish was closer to $60 or $70. Having said that, it is commendable to see the brand push for a more environmentally-friendly approach in this product category. Here’s to hoping more of the big-tech brands move in this direction in what are, in most cases, far more expensive and popular solutions.

