Grab 12 rechargeable Amazon Basics AA batteries from just $12 (Reg. $19)

Amazon is currently offering a 12-pack of its Amazon Basics Rechargeable AA Batteries for $14.59. Those who opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupon can save an extra 15%, dropping the price to $12.40. Shipping is free for Prime members in either case with orders over $25 scoring free delivery. Down from $19, today’s offer is at least 24% in savings and either the second-best price to date or a new all-time low. This package is centered around 12 AA batteries which each pack 2000mAh charges in order to help you ditch single-use alternatives from your TV remotes, toys, and more. While you aren’t getting a charger (more details down below), this bundle is a great way to expand your existing setup or get in on the first time at a discount.

If you are looking to kickstart a more environmentally-focused battery setup from scratch, it’s worth also picking up Amazon’s in-house charger alongside the lead bundle. This one isn’t on sale, but completes the package with the ability to recharge four different batteries at a time. There’s even a 2.4A USB-A port on the side, too.

For a bit more power, this morning saw a rare discount go live on Goal Zero’s new Yeti 1000 Core. Arriving at the Amazon all-time low, this portable power station is now $100 off with a litany of ports to fuel your camping or tailgating setup.

More on the Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries:

Enjoy dependable power when you need it with Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA Batteries, available in multiple pack sizes to fit your needs. Amazon Basics rechargeable AAA batteries work well for popular everyday devices like wireless accessories, digital cameras, remotes, toys and more. Providing extremely gradual self-discharge, these long-lasting 800 mAh batteries retain 80% capacity for 24 months and can be recharged up to 1000x.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!