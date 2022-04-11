Amazon’s Luna Cloud Gaming Controller now matching all-time low at $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering its Luna Cloud Gaming Controller for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is only the second time all year we have seen it marked down with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This 29% price drop is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. The Luna controller is designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service “where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.” Using a wireless Bluetooth connection, it is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. However, it can also be powered using a USB-C cable without batteries. Luna has low-friction thumbsticks, four responsive face buttons, a 4-way directional pad and a “comfortable” textured grip in tow. Get a closer look at the Amazon controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Amazon also makes a Luna Controller Clip that sells for $13 Prime shipped. The combination makes for a more all-in-one solution when cloud gaming on iOS and Android with an adjustable viewing angle and a fold up design that makes it easy to stow away.

If you’re gaming directly on your mobile device or are more of an Apple Arcade fan on the other hand, head over to this morning’s Razer Kishi coverage. One of the best mobile controller grips out there, both the iOS and Android models from Razer are marked down to the best prices of the year right now starting from $55 shipped and everything you need to know is right here.

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller features:

Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!