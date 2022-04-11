Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller grip upgrades Apple Arcade at $75, Android model at $55

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone at $74.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $100, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at $25 off. This is also the best price since it dropped in October of last year. The Android version is also on sale for $54.99, down from $80. Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and other titles, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must. With either Lightning or USB-C ports that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are capable with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple, Samsung, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

While the Razer Kishi above is one of our favorite options for gaming on-the-go, those who already have an Xbox controller can make out for less by going with a slightly different approach. With Microsoft’s gamepad being compatible with both iOS and Android, you can pair it with the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip at just $10.50 in order to step up the handheld setup. It will position your handset right over top the controller and for a whole lot less than either of the Kishi accessories on sale above.

Though if you’re looking for some titles to dive into on your new mobile gaming rig, this morning kicked off the week with a fresh batch of iOS games in our daily roundup. Everything on sale is up for grabs right here.

Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

