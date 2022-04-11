Today’s best game deals: Deathloop, Miles Morales, Returnal, Splatoon 2, Jedi Knight, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Deathloop on PS5 and PC for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, it is typically in the $35 to $40 range as of late and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon since early January. If you have yet to add this wild next-generation FPS to your library now’s a great time to do so. Players take on the role of Colt trapped in a mysterious time loop. Taking place on the island of Blackreef, players must figure out a way to assassinate eight key targets before the day ends using a series of supernatural like abilities (some straight from Dishonored) and an arsenal of weapons. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including an Amazon PlayStation sale from $10, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Splatoon 2, Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3
- Halo Infinite $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fable Anniversary Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2 Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Indiana Jones Original Adventures Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox digital Spring game sale now live
- Resident Evil Village $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Rayman Origins Xbox Live $10 (Reg. $15)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- NHL 22 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Moving Out eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 5 pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
