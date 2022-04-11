Today’s best game deals: Deathloop, Miles Morales, Returnal, Splatoon 2, Jedi Knight, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Deathloop on PS5 and PC for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, it is typically in the $35 to $40 range as of late and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon since early January. If you have yet to add this wild next-generation FPS to your library now’s a great time to do so. Players take on the role of Colt trapped in a mysterious time loop. Taking place on the island of Blackreef, players must figure out a way to assassinate eight key targets before the day ends using a series of supernatural like abilities (some straight from Dishonored) and an arsenal of weapons. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including an Amazon PlayStation sale from $10, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Splatoon 2, Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

