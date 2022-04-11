Square Enix unveils new Kingdom Hearts iOS game alongside the upcoming main line KH 4

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Square Enix has now unveiled Kingdom Hearts 4 and a new Kingdom Hearts mobile game known as Missing-Link. The beloved Disney and Square Enix crossover franchise is celebrating 20 years in the game this year the right way with a new entry in the mainline franchise and the upcoming iOS (and Android) title with an all-new original story. Head below for more details on the latest coming from the world of Kingdom Hearts and the debut trailers.

New Kingdom Hearts mobile game and KH 4

Straight out of Tokyo as part of the anniversary celebrations, Square Enix unleashed a nearly eight-minute trailer featuring the new Missing-Link Kingdom Hearts mobile game as well as Kingdom Hearts Dark Road’s final story update and finally capped off by the exciting reveal of Kingdom Hearts 4.

Fans can also look forward to KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link, an all-new game for iOS and Android devices, which allows players to embark on adventures from the realm of Scala ad Caelum into the real world. Players will be able to engage in exhilarating battles against the Heartless and discover a new, original story.

See more "The 20th Anniversary Event has just wrapped up. We’ve collated the videos revealed today, so if you weren’t able to come to the event, then please take a look. We’ll be providing more information at a later date. Thank you very much for today" – Tetsuya Nomura #KH20th — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) April 10, 2022

Not many details have been given on the new Missing-Link Kingdom Hearts mobile game outside of its original storyline, but reports suggest there will be some kind of real-world element to the experience. A closed beta will be available later this year as well.

A compilation of all trailers revealed at the KINGDOM HEARTS 20th ANNIVERSARY EVENT held in Tokyo on April 10, 2022 (JST).

Kingdom Hearts 4

The Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal features a host of beloved Square Enix and Disney characters in what appears to be a more realistic game world than we have come to know from the series, according to the publisher. There are no details on the platform and release dates as of yet, but if past titles are any indication, it should be readily available just about everywhere.

Here’s what Square Enix is saying thus far about KH 4:

In the announcement trailer, Sora makes a triumphant return with an updated look at the beginning of an epic new storyline titled the “Lost Master Arc.” Beginning with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a giant enemy, players are introduced to the Quadratum, a large, expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!