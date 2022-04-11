Save $206 on this Lithium-Ion-powered SuperHandy mobility scooter at new low price

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SuperHandy (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Passport 3-wheel Folding Mobility Scooter for $623.99 shipped. Normally listed for $830, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low on Amazon that we can find. Coming with two detachable 48V Lithium-Ion batteries, you will be able to travel a total of 12 miles. This scooter is perfect for those who are always on the go and need something that can be transported compactly in a sedan or SUV. The fully padded faux leather seat is designed to provide comfort while riding the scooter and you will also get a detachable storage bag for holding loose items while driving. Keep reading for more.

Depending on how much riding you do, there may be a need for more than the included two batteries. Well, this Gold Box Deal has you covered. You can grab the SuperHandy 48V Lithium-Ion Battery for $94.99. Each additional battery will give you around 6.5 miles of additional range and can be charged using the included charger from the scooter. While you can use these batteries for the scooter, SuperHandy makes some other products that use the same battery. Its electric-powered wheelbarrow can be had for $610 with the on-page coupon clipped. The maximum load for this wheelbarrow is 330 pounds and can carry up to 4-cubic feet of material inside. SuperHandy claims you can get 2-5 hours of use out of a battery depending on the situation. You can even combine two batteries to get double the battery life as well.

SuperHandy Passport Mobility Scooter features:

Built with a trusted 48V Brushless motor with Forward and Reverse capabilities; The travel scooter has total range up to 6.5 miles (10km) or 1h45m per full battery charge; with a Max Weight Capacity of 275lbs; The lightweight aluminum frame weighs only 26 lbs; Comes complete with foot pegs and convenient attachable tote bag for stowing away personal items.

Our easy to transport and Collapsible Design can be quickly disassembled into 5 lightweight pieces that easily fit in the trunk of an average sized sedan; Equipped with a Detachable 48V Battery (BL481-SH) that can easily swap out for a backup in seconds; Our three wheel design provides easy maneuverability in tight spaces with a sharp turning radius when navigating over any smooth surface with comfort and ease with our flat-free solid non-marking rubber tires.

Equipped with a manual Fast Acting Drum Brake System, allowing for quick braking in dire situations; Ride with style and comfort with a Wide 16.9” Fully Padded Faux Leather Seat and Backrest, providing comfortable cushioning that is removable with easy Adjustable Height Settings to suit users of all heights.

