Score another 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $26.50 with digital delivery (Reg. $45)

CDKeys is now offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $26.59 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently fetching $40 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find to extend your existing subscription, coming within $1 of our previous mention from last month. While we have seen slightly lower prices from less than trustworthy digital services over the last few months, CDKeys is a notable option we have featured a number of times with today’s deal coming well below the current going rate. When the 3-month subscription comes down this low, it tends to jump back up in price quickly, so grab it now while you can, More details below.

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate brings a slew of notable perks to console and PC gamers including access to the on-demand streaming game library that just keeps getting better with Microsoft’s recent acquisitions. The service delivers everything Xbox Live Gold has – digital game deals, online multiplayer access, and more – and you can can get a better idea of how it stacks up to the new PlayStation Plus right here.

These are the latest details on the upcoming new support for Xbox Game Pass Family Plan as well hints that it might be coming to Steam. Then go dive into today’s console game roundup for all of the best deals available on physical titles and more.

More on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

