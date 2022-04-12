Upgrade to the Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse at its new low of $45

Adorama is offering the Logitech G G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $44.99 shipped until April 14. Normally listed for $100, this 55% discount is the lowest price we can find for this gaming mouse. It currently goes for $94 from Amazon and $100 from Logitech directly. There are a total of 15 programmable buttons with six being accessible by your thumb. You can connect to your device either over Bluetooth or LIGHTSPEED with a dongle. Switch between rapid or ratcheted scrolling at the press of a button. Get up to 240 hours of battery life with a single AA battery when using LIGHTSPEED or 5 months with Bluetooth. The G604 is powered by the HERO 25K sensor for accurate and responsive tracking. Keep reading for more.

At $45, it will be hard to find a comparable wireless gaming mouse from a name brand. However, there are plenty of wired under this price. Look no further than the Logitech G502 High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $40. You do lose a few buttons with a total of 11 programmable keys. However, you gain some RGB accent lighting to make up for those few buttons. It uses the same HERO 25K sensor as the G604 mentioned above as well. Never worry about batteries with the G502 since it’s a wired device.

Be sure to check out this deal on the HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Microphone at $40. This is matching the 2022 low price for the Discord and TeamSpeak certified microphone. Grab some Govee smart Wi-Fi RGB light strips to set the mood in your office from $30. You will be able to control these lights with Alexa and Assistant plus the Govee Home app for ultimate customization. Stop by our PC gaming deal hub for the latest on PC accessories and hardware to build out or upgrade your gaming den.

Logitech G G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Hero 25K sensor through a software update from G HUB, this upgrade is free to all players: Our most advanced, with 1:1 tracking, 400-plus ips, and 100 – 25,600 max dpi sensitivity plus zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration

DUAL CONNECTIVITY: Toggle between convenient Bluetooth and ultra fast 1 mms LIGHTSPEED advanced wireless technology. Bluetooth report rate: 88 133 Hz (7.5 11.25 ms)

DUAL MODE HYPERFAST SCROLL WHEEL: Durable metal scroll wheel switches between hyper fast and ratchetted scrolling; Programmable scrolling lets you apply key binds

