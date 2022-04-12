Stream with HyperX’s SoloCast USB Condenser Mic, now matching 2022 low at $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief $35 offer over the holidays last year. As you might know from our hands-on review and subsequent feature piece on how to make this model work best for you, this is a notable option for game streaming (among other things) on PC, PS4, PS5, and Mac. A tap-to-mute sensor is joined by the cardioid pickup pattern for up closer recording, included desktop tripod, and compatibility with 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch boom/stand threading. This model is also “certified by Discord and TeamSpeak, and works on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit.” More details below.

Now among the most affordable models out there from a brand name, the only real lower-priced options are some of the more generic options you’ll find on Amazon. This popular FIFINE option might be among your best bets at under $33 Prime shipped and with a similar included tripod stand included in the package.

We do have some higher-end options on sale right now if you’re looking to take it up a notch though:

HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Mic features:

Plug N Play audio recording: Get quality audio recordings with this easy-to-use USB condenser microphone. The cardioid polar pattern prioritizes sound sources directly in front of the microphone.

Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status indicator: Simply tap the top of the mic to mute, and the signature LED indicator lets you immediately see whether or not you’re broadcasting.

Flexible, adjustable stand: The easy-to-position stand swivels to support a variety of setups. You can even fit under a monitor if your setup is tight on space.

Boom arm and mic stand threading: Versatile microphone fits 3’8-inch and 5’8-inch threaded setups, making it compatible with most mic stands or boom arms.

