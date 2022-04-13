Rare deal on 8BitDo’s customizable Pro 2 Wired Switch Controller now live at under $30

Justin Kahn -
15% off $30

The official 8BitDo Amazon store is now offering its Pro 2 Wired Controller for Switch and Windows (Gray or G Classic edition) for $29.74 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $35 and almost never going on sale, this is a solid 15% price drop and great time to scoop one up. Compatible with Switch consoles and Windows (10 and up), it delivers a pair of pro back paddle buttons as well as a traditional D-pad, two thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and the expected four face buttons. It also connects with the 8BitDo customization software to remap buttons, adjust the turbo function, and modify the built-in vibration. It also ships with a 3 meter cable. More details below. 

If the high-quality and beloved 8BitDo namesake doesn’t interest you, take a look at the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch. It starts at around $16 Prime shipped and delivers a similar setup as the model above. There’s not as much customization here and it isn’t made to look like a vintage Nintendo controller, but it will get the job done otherwise. 

Then go head over to this morning’s console game roundup where you’ll find some solid deals on Switch games including Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and much more. Everything is waiting for you right here

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller features:

  • Compatible with Switch 3.0.0 or above and Windows 10 or above
  • 2 Pro back paddle buttons
  • Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly
  • Ultimate software on PC
  • Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers
  • Customizable turbo function, Enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

