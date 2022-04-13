Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40, Kena Bridge of Spirits $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped in physical form or for a digital copy. Regularly $60, this 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. After being showcased at the last major Nintendo Direct showcase and pre-orders already going live on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, now’s a great time to ensure you’re caught up with the saga. Alongside its real-time, strategic RPG battles, combat arts, and chain attacks specials, this is a must-have title for Switch owners that love RPGs. It follows the story of Shulk as he and “his companions clash against a seemingly-insurmountable mechanical menace” through sprawling environments as you explore the Bionis and Mechonis, “two titans frozen in battle.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Super Mario Odyssey, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Halo Infinite, and much more.

