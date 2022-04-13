Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40, Kena Bridge of Spirits $24, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped in physical form or for a digital copy. Regularly $60, this 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. After being showcased at the last major Nintendo Direct showcase and pre-orders already going live on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, now’s a great time to ensure you’re caught up with the saga. Alongside its real-time, strategic RPG battles, combat arts, and chain attacks specials, this is a must-have title for Switch owners that love RPGs. It follows the story of Shulk as he and “his companions clash against a seemingly-insurmountable mechanical menace” through sprawling environments as you explore the Bionis and Mechonis, “two titans frozen in battle.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Super Mario Odyssey, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Halo Infinite, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more

8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

