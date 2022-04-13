Experience surround sound gaming with the Razer Nari Essential Wireless Headset for $39

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $39 shipped. Normally listed at $50, this 22% discount makes a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this headset. The lightweight design is paired with an auto-adjusting headband that conforms to the wearer’s head to provide comfort through any gaming session. THX spatial audio is used to create a surround sound experience that will allow you to hear where enemies are coming from. You can expect up to 16 hours of battery life while using this headset and it is recharged over a micro USB cable. Keep reading for more.

While you’re solo gaming, the microphone boom can be flipped up and out of the way. On-headset controls allow you to control the volume coming through and quickly mute the microphone. The headset communicates with your PC or PS4/5 using a 2.4GHz dongle and the headset has a range of 12-meters. Finding a name-brand gaming headset for less than $39 will be a challenge, but you could take a chance on a lesser-known option like the BENGOO G9000 Wired Gaming Headset for $21.59 with the on-page coupon clipped.

Right now you can save on the Gunnar Onyx Torpedo blue light filtering glasses for $34. These glasses do what their name entails, filter blue light to reduce eye strain caused by looking at a monitor for a prolonged time. Also, check out the 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Switch and Windows for $30. The lightweight Cooler Master MM730 gaming mouse can be had for $64.50 as well. The 16,000 DPI optical sensor will provide accurate tracking to make sure your aim is spot on.

Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Headset features:

The Razer Nari Essential is designed for gamers who seek core features, superior comfort and incredible sound in a wireless gaming headset. An auto-adjusting headband fits the headset onto the unique shape of your head, while its aluminum body makes it lightweight to wear and provides durability. With plush leatherette ear cushions that completely cover your ears, enjoy superior sound isolation without compromising on comfort. THX Spatial Audio delivers next-generation virtual surround sound for a more powerful immersive experience.

