Lightweight Cooler Master MM730 mouse will glide across your desk with ease at $64.50

Amazon is currently offering the Cooler Master MM730 White Gaming Mouse for $64.71 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally retailing for $80, this $15 in savings marks a new all-time low on Amazon. The 16,000 DPI optical sensor will allow for smooth and accurate tracking in your games. You can customize the button bindings in the Cooler Master software as well. The upgraded PTFE mouse feet allow this mouse to glide across whatever surface you use. Design is key and the MM730 has an understated design while also being ergonomic for those long gaming sessions. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse for $40. This mouse features a 20,000 DPI sensor compared to the 16,000 of the MM730. There are a total of eight programmable buttons on the DeathAdder V2 as well. Both mice feature cords designed to be flexible and not drag down movement. Cooler Master describes it as “Super lightweight and engineered in-house to prevent cable snag when swiping” while Razer states “Speedflex cables eliminate the need for mouse bungees, drastically reducing weight and drag for absolute control.”

Be sure to check out this deal on a Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $45. This deal ends on April 14, so jump on this low price for this mouse before it’s gone. Speaking of Razer, right now you can save on its limited-edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller and Charging Dock for $153. Unveiled last December, you get a controller and dock inspired by the design of Boba Fett’s helmet. Finally, check out today’s roundup of video game deals across all consoles where the featured game is Xenoblade Chronicles: The Definitive Edition for Switch at $40.

Cooler Master MM730 White Gaming Mouse features:

The MM730 retains the innovative spirit of Cooler Master while maintaining the familiar aesthetic of classic gaming mice. Each pro-grade feature is intended to give you lightspeed responsiveness in the blink of an eye: genuine PTFE feet for unrivaled glide, adjustable 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and optical micro switches for superior durability and input. All housed in a super-lightweight, revolutionary new ergonomic shell design that reduces the weight to 48g, the MM730 truly is less than the sum of its parts.

