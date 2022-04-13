Razer’s LE Xbox Boba Fett Wireless Controller and charging dock drops to $153 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox Series X|S at $153 shipped. Regularly $180, like it fetches directly from Razer and over at Best Buy (currently on sale for $163) this is the second Amazon price drop and the lowest price we can find at within $3 of the all-time low. These special edition Razer gamepad were unveiled back in December 2021 with a design directly inspired by Boba Fett’s helmet and armor. Alongside the included wireless charging cradle, it delivers 12-hours of battery life and works with both current-generation Xbox consoles as well as Xbox One, Mac, and PC systems. Much like the official Microsoft gamepads, it features textured grips alongside Razer-approved “Impulse Analog” triggers and a magnetic contact system with the aforementioned charger. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

While you’re clearly paying a premium for the included charging cradle and Star Wars design here, you’re not going to find an officially licensed Boba Fett gamepad system this good for less anyway. Having said that, if you can make do with a standard Microsoft wireless model, they are currently starting from $49.50 on Amazon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the enhancements coming to Xbox Game Pass Family Plan and remember, you can bring home Controller Gear’s Xbox Pro gamepad charging cradle to add that feature to your existing gamepads at $33 right now. Then go swing by today’s console game roundup for all of the best deals titles for Xbox and more.

Razer LE Boba Fett Wireless Controller features:

Inspired by Boba Fett’s Helmet: Passed down from father to son, strike fear into the hearts of the competition with a look that needs no introduction—a must-have collectible for any Star Wars fan. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button—a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately)

Impulse Analog Triggers: Whether firing a gun or taking hits, feel the action and be in the moment with triggers that not only vibrate during gameplay, but are pressure-sensitive for a finer level of precision

Textured Grips: Just like the latest Xbox controllers, this model comes with textured grips on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case—making it feel more natural and easier to hold

