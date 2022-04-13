AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case return to $175 (Save $74), more

Update: Now back in stock for $1 more than our original discount at $174.99.

Amazon is now offering the just-released Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $174 shipped. Marking a new 2022 low, this is not only down from its usual $249 price tag in your to deliver $75 in savings, but also beats our previous mention by $1. We’ve seen it drop a bit lower back on Black Friday, but this is the best price to date otherwise. Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to save quite a bit of cash, going with the AirPods 2 is a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game. These are also on sale right now at Amazon, dropping down to the lowest price of the year at $99 following an up to $60 discount. While you won’t find the all-new design or the MagSafe charging case, these previous-generation offerings arrive with quite the value attached thanks to the discount that just went live this morning.

As far as other notable Apple discounts go, we’re tracking quite the notable price cut on the new iPad mini 6. Right now, it has dropped down to an Amazon all-time low in several different styles with $40 in savings attached. That’s alongside markdowns on premium Apple Watch bands and the stainless steel styles of wearable to go with.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

