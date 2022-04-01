iPad mini 6 returns to Amazon low of $459 in several colors (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $459 shipped in three different styles. Normally fetching $499, this is the first discount in nearly a month and a rare chance to score just about all of the colors on sale. At $40 off, this is also matching all-time lows. Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more

While Apple Pencil 2 is a must-have add-on, I probably don’t need to tell you just why it’s worth picking up. Instead, it’s worth highlighting Apple’s Smart Folio case as another accessory to complete your iPad mini 6 kit. Starting at $56 via Amazon, this case sports the classic Apple design you’d expect and covers both the front and back of your device. The front folio section will not only keep things protected when not in use, but folds over into a stand. There are also several styles available which pair well with the discounted colorways above.

If you’re looking to get in on the other latest releases that Apple has to offer in terms of iPadOS, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on its latest M1 machines. Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $149 off with its Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity in tow. Or if you’d like to take M1 for a spin but in a more compact and affordable package, the new iPad Air 5 is just your ticket at $30 off.

Apple iPad mini 2022 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

