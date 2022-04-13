NordicTrack’s new Alexa Adjustable Dumbbell set just hit a new Amazon low at $300 ($129 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the NordicTrack’s new iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set for $300 shipped. Regularly $429, this is $129 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Ranging from 5 to 50 pounds with the included floor rack, this system makes use of a motorized weight selector with both voice-control (via compatible Alexa devices) or manual selection. Ergonomic square weight plates, non-slip handles, a tablet stand, and a 30-day iFit membership join the system’s onboard digital LED screen to display your current weight selection for a truly modern solution. You can get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts. More details below.

You can score a pair of these FLYBIRD Adjustable Dumbbells for under $185 shipped right now on Amazon. While they might not be quite as elegant-looking or include the Alexa voice control, they are also $115 less expensive than today’s new low on NordicTrack’s new iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set above and can get you just as jacked otherwise.

Need some new workout earbuds? We just spotted some new price drops on Apple’s AirPods Pro that are now back in-stock at $175 shipped, down from the regular $249 price tag to mark a new Amazon 2022 low. Get a closer look and all of the details you need right here. Head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for even more home workout equipment and accessories.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Membership Included ($39 Value): Stream live & on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen; Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

