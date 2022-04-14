ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats go on sale for spring starting at $149

Now that spring weather is finally rolling in, Amazon is discounting the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat to $199 shipped. Normally fetching $249, this is the best price in months at 20% off and matches the 2022 low. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout spring and into summer as the temperature heats up. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperate sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of warmer weather. Though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

Earlier this week, we saw a series of other smart thermostats go up for sale now that spring weather is finally rolling in with the season change. First up, Google’s pair of Nest thermostats are now on sale for some of the first times this year starting at $115. Or if you’d prefer to command Alexa instead to turn up the AC, Amazon’s more recent Smart Thermostat is down to $48 from its usual $60 price tag.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

