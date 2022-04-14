ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats go on sale for spring starting at $149

Blair Altland -
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonSmart Homeecobee
$50 off From $149

Now that spring weather is finally rolling in, Amazon is discounting the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat to $199 shipped. Normally fetching $249, this is the best price in months at 20% off and matches the 2022 low. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout spring and into summer as the temperature heats up. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperate sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with $149 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of warmer weather. Though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

Earlier this week, we saw a series of other smart thermostats go up for sale now that spring weather is finally rolling in with the season change. First up, Google’s pair of Nest thermostats are now on sale for some of the first times this year starting at $115. Or if you’d prefer to command Alexa instead to turn up the AC, Amazon’s more recent Smart Thermostat is down to $48 from its usual $60 price tag.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
ecobee

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series ...
Save $21 on the AOC 27-inch 144Hz 1080p Monitor
8BitDo N30/SN30 gamepads bring wireless control to orig...
Catalyst unleashes new MagSafe-ready AirPods 3 case wit...
Echo Frames 2nd Gen return to Amazon low at $155, polar...
9to5Toys Daily: April 14, 2022 – 10.2-inch iPad $50 o...
Victorinox’s Fibrox 8-inch Pro Chef’s Knife...
Get two pizzas in Oster’s family-sized air fry ov...
Load more...
Show More Comments