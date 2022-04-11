Automate your AC with Amazon’s Alexa-powered Smart Thermostat at $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering its all-new Smart Thermostat for $47.99 shipped. Arriving as only the third discount to date, this is matching our previous mention from back in February for the all-time low at 20% off the usual $60 price tag. Expanding the Echo ecosystem with the perfect accessory now that weather is warming up, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat was recently released as an affordable way to command your climate control system with Alexa. Whether it’s for making it through the winter or you’re already looking to prepare for the heat next summer, you’ll be able to set the perfect temperature through the voice assistant. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Arguably the most compelling aspect of Amazon’s first thermostat has to be just how affordable it is compared to other models out there. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything that can give it a run for its money, though there are some other ways you can save on more capable experiences. On the other side of the smart assistant aisle, both of Google’s latest Nest thermostats are on sale from $115 and deliver much of the same voice control functionality.

Amazon is also starting off the week by discounting its lineup of other in-house devices. The entire collection of Echo speakers and smart displays are now on sale from $20 and joined by a particularly notable price cut on Amazon’s smart soap dispenser.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above. ENERGY STAR certified thermostats are required to save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

