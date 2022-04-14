Get two pizzas in Oster’s family-sized air fry oven at a new Amazon low of $140.50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Oster XL Air Fry Oven for  $140.50 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one has gone for up to $200 and more typically sells for $160.50 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a stainless steel housing, it has enough space for two “large pizzas, two full chickens, or three 10.5 by 13-inch baking pans” all at about $60 under the marked down price of the comparable Ninja model. It boasts ten cooking functions including air fry, bake, dehydrate, toast, broil, roast, keep warm, pizza, turbo convection, and tender roast. This model also ships with all of the accessories you’ll need like the air fry rack, wire/broil rack, durable baking pan, and removable crumb tray. More details below. 

While it’s not quite as large, you can get in the air fryer countertop oven game for less with the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart model. It sells for just over $110 shipped at Amazon where it is currently a best-seller and even includes a rotisserie setup you won’t get on today’s lead deal. Again, it’s not as spacious for larger meals, but it will save some cash with an arguably even more advanced feature set. 

For more air fryers deals, swing by our previous roundup where you’ll find options from $70, new Amazon all-time lows, dual basket models, and more. Ninja, Chefman, Instant, and others are all on tap right now. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more cooking deals. 

Oster XL Air Fry Oven features:

  • Extra-large capacity cooks a full meal, main, and sides, all at once; fits 2 large pizzas, 2 full chickens, or three 10.5 x 13-inch baking pans
  • Air fryer has a faster and more powerful fan to circulate hot air, adding a delicious crisp to all your favorite recipes with little to no oil (compared to 3.7 L deep fryers)
  • Easy-to-use digital controls provide precise cooking times and temperatures to take the guesswork out of cooking, and a manual 90-minute timer
  • Features 10 versatile cooking functions including Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil, Roast, Keep Warm, Pizza, Turbo Convection and TenderRoast to easily cook your favorite foods

