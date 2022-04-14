Ninja’s 1,000W Nutri Personal Countertop Blender hits Amazon 2022 low at $60 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BL480D Nutri Personal Countertop Blender for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, we have sen go for as much as $90 over the last several months with today’s deal being a new 2022 low and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since last summer. It can go for as much as $100 at Walmart. This model sits in between the smaller personal-sized models and something with even more power at 1,000 watts. Ideal for both quick smoothies and protein shakes, it also has enough juice to power through iced cocktails this summer and more involved meal preparations. The BPA-free containers are dishwasher-safe, both of which are included in the package and include handy on-the-go spout lids. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost alternative here is the Magic Bullet Blender. An Amazon best-seller that comes with an 11-piece series of travel blending cups, it sells for $39.50 at Amazon, saving another $20 or more over today’s lead offer. It’s not nearly as powerful as the Ninja above, but it will be just fine for your protein shake and most smoothie recipes.

Speaking of Ninja, if you need a refresh on your air fryer, we are tracking a series of the brand’s solutions on sale alongside some from Instant and more. Head over to our previous roundup for a closer look starting from $70 shipped. And then dig into our home goods deal hub for more.

Ninja Nutri Personal Countertop Blender features:

MORE POWER: 1000-watt motor powers through the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks, smoothies, sauces, and more.

AUTO-IQ TECHNOLOGY: take the guesswork out of drink making with intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you.

PROFESSIONAL BLADE PREFORMANCE: Pro Extractor Blades rotate at high speed to liquefy ingredients into smooth nutrient extractions, smoothies, and purees. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables

